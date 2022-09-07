If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

AMD's excellent value Ryzen 5 5600 processor is 32% off at Amazon UK

Six cores, twelve threads and access to an affordable motherboard and RAM ecosystem.
Reece Bithrey avatar
Deals by Reece Bithrey Contributor
Published on
Image of an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor on a red to orange gradient background

AMD's Ryzen line of processors have always been excellent value chips, but we saw a spike in prices with Ryzen 5000 that's only recently abated with the arrival of new models - including the Ryzen 5 5600 which is discounted by 32 percent today, dropping to £150.

The Ryzen 5600 is a cheaper alternative to the popular Ryzen 5 5600X that launched in 2020 with 200MHz slower base and boost clock frequencies; everything else is the same. Both processors have the same quantity of six-core 12-thread design, 65W power rating and compataibility with the same DDR4 memory amd AM4 motherboards. Hilariously, between the pair, the 5600X offers two percent more performance for a 23 percent higher price, making the 5600 by far the better value processor.

Given the strides that AMD made with Ryzen 5000, vastly increasing single-core performance in order to pull ahead of Intel's 11th-gen and even some 12th-gen parts, this is a super-affordable option for anyone that wants to take advantage of the exceedingly good value AM4 ecosystem, including inexpensive high-spec X570 and B550 motherboards, better value DDR4 RAM and a wide range of cooler options - although the AMD Wraith cooler that comes bundled here is actually very effective for a free air cooler!

There is still the spectre of AMD's next-gen processors, expected to at the end of September following an announcement last week. These should offer better performance, but require a move to new AM5 motherboards and expensive DDR5 memory - as well as significantly higher prices for the chips themselves. If you're more interested in value, then this Ryzen 5600 deal is a great place to start, but if all-out performance is the name of the game, waiting a few weeks seems like the prudent choice.

