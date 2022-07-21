If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Detroit: Become Human has a manga series set in Tokyo

Detroit becomes Tokyo becomes human
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
Banner for Detroit: Become Human Tokyo Stories showing Reina, an android idol.

An official Detroit: Become Human manga series is launching on 22nd July in Japan.

Titled as Detroit: Become Human Tokyo Stories, the comic will follow the story of Japan's own android revolution.

A short synopsis and some panels have been released on Famitsu in Japanese. The story is set in 2038 and stars Reina, an android idol. It seems that Tokyo Stories takes place alongside the original story of Detroit: Become Human, contrasting the largely hostile attitudes to androids seen in the game with a society that is much more accepting of them.

Watch on YouTube
PlayStation Japan's Detroit tie-in film Tokyo: Become Human.

The manga is written by Kazami Sawatari and illustrated by Moto Sumida, who announced the project via Twitter.

Quantic Dream will also be overseeing the project - though with separate writers this ideally means it is kept as far away from David Cage's hands as possible. Serialisation is set to begin tomorrow on Comic Bridge, which can be accessed globally. No plans for an English release have been mentioned.

From the information shared so far, it doesn't sound like it'll tie into the Tokyo: Become Human short film. Created by PlayStation Japan to promote the game's release in 2018, the film was centred around a student and a librarian android.

Detroit: Become Human sold well in Japan and was so popular upon release that bars were even serving drinks inspired by thirium, the in-game android 'blood'.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch