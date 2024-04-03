Today's Connections hint and answer on Thursday 4th April for 298

It's time to take a break and get your thinking cap on to solve the Connections answer for today, 4th April.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - How do you like your eggs?

- How do you like your eggs? Green - To be excited.

- To be excited. Blue - Throw these to win.

- Throw these to win. Purple - These can be used to cover something.

Gift and Shrink are in the Purple group. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 4th April Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Buzz Gift Shrink Dart Scramble Axe Rush Ring Bubble Horseshoe Boil Kick Body Fry Thrill Poach

Connections answer for 4th April 2024 Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Ways To Prepare Eggs - Boil, Fry, Poach, Scramble

Exhilaration - Buzz, Kick, Rush, Thrill

Thrown In Target Games - Axe, Dart, Horseshoe, Ring

___ Wrap - Body, Bubble, Gift, Shrink Image credit: The NYTimes