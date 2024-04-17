Today's Connections hint and answer on Thursday 18th April for 312

We can help with the Connections answer for today, 18th April if you're not up for a lengthy battle with Connections this Thursday.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - What you might see walking down a street.

- What you might see walking down a street. Green - To consider.

- To consider. Blue - Used when taking measurements.

- Used when taking measurements. Purple - Golden comes first.

- Golden comes first. Gal is in the Blue group, but rule is hiding in Purple. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 18th April Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Mean Girls In Oz Curb Plan Parachute Gutter Gal Rule Grate Fleece Aim Cal Intend Manhole To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 18th April 2024 Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Sidewalk Sights - Curb, Grate, Gutter, Manhole

Have In Mind - Aim, Intend, Mean, Plan

Unit Abberviations - Cal, Gal, In, Oz

Golden ____ - Fleece, Girls, Parachute, Rule Image credit: The NYTimes