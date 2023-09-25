Capcom would "gracefully decline" an acquisition offer from Microsoft

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The merchant from Capcom's original Resident Evil 4 asks what the player might care to buy.
Image credit: Capcom
Capcom would "gracefully decline" any acquisition offer from Microsoft, according to the company's chief operating officer.

The company also has no intention of acquiring companies itself, exec Haruhiro Tsujimoto has said.

Tsujimoto was asked by Bloomberg how Capcom would respond to an acquisition offer from Microsoft. "I believe it would be better if we were equal partners," he replied.

This also ties in to Capcom's current stance on acquiring companies itself. "There was a time we were a target," Tsujimoto said, and stated Capcom prefers "organic growth" over buying out studios. "I also believe we can utilise external partners," he added, "but we have no intention of acquiring companies."

The interview comes after last week's accidental leak of internal Microsoft documents and communications, which revealed the company considered buying companies such as Sega, Bungie, and IO Interactive.

Microsoft (at time of writing) has not acquired any of the previously mentioned studios, but its revised Activision Blizzard deal is likely to go ahead following the CMA's provisional approval of it last week. Capcom's games continue to do well, with the Resident Evil series just shy of 150m lifetime units sold.

