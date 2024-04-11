Buy these discounted gift cards to get even more games in the PlayStation Store Spring Sale

The PlayStation Store's Spring Sale is taking place at the moment, and runs until 24th April. There are discounts on hundreds of games worth up to 70 per cent, but you can save even more with this discount on PlayStation Gift Cards at Currys.

Currently, every PlayStation Store gift card between £5 and £100 is 15 per cent cheaper thanks to the code "PLAY15" at Currys. That gets you £100 for £85, £50 for £42.50, £25 for £21.25, £10 for £8.50, and so on. It's essentially free money to buy more games.

If you're wondering what games to pick up for less, it's hard to go wrong with classics like God of War Ragnarök for £43.39, or Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for only £27. And although it isn't in the spring sale, getting a £35 gift card with 15 per cent off is the cheapest way to get Helldivers 2 on PS5 right now if you want to help spread some democracy.

This is also a good opportunity if your PlayStation Plus membership is about to expire, because you unfortunately can't stack membership like you could with the old PlayStation Plus. If you do need to top-up your membership soon, grab one of these discounted gift cards to get it for less! A 12-month Plus Extra membership is £99.99, so you could buy a discounted £100 gift card at Currys and only end up paying £85 for the year.

Eurogamer also has a round up of the list of PlayStation Plus Premium games for April 2024 to see what you can play straight away with your level of the PlayStation Plus subscription.

