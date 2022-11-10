Black Friday Xbox Game Pass deals 2022: best early offers

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best value-for-money packages in gaming, and with Black Friday coming up there might be even more opportunity for Xbox Game Pass users to get an even better deal. We're here to get you prepped for the 25th November to make sure you don't miss out. We're also highlighting any early Black Friday deals for Game Pass subscriptions and trial promotions right here.

We expect there will be lots more exciting savings for Xbox gamers during the huge sales event, so make sure you've also read our Xbox Black Friday guide to prepare for this month's wave of sales.

Early Xbox Game Pass Black Friday deals

One of the best deals around currently is 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £24.85/$28.58 from ShopTo (was £29.99/$34.49). This is the same as last year's Black Friday price in the UK. Last Black Friday, US retailers Target and Walmart were selling digital download codes for $25 and $27 respectively (was $44.99). Hopefully these discounts pop up again this Black Friday and you can save almost $20 on what is already one of the best deals in gaming.

Game Pass Ultimate offers loads of excellent games and other benefits to Xbox and PC players. It lets you access hundreds of games, as well as Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, access to the EA Play game service, and Xbox Live Gold features like Games with Gold, discounts and deals on the Xbox store, and console multiplayer so you can play online with friends. A Game Pass Ultimate membership will also add exclusive in-game perks and offers with partners like Discord, and you can play games on your mobile or tablet through cloud streaming.

A monthly subscription will normally set you back £10.99/$14.99 per month, so buying it in the form of a 3-month subscription will save you more money in the long-run. However, if you're a first time subscriber, you may be better off waiting to see if Microsoft runs its promotion for 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £1/$1. They've been known to offer the promotion over Black Friday, so we may see a repeat of it again this year. If they don't, we may see it during the Christmas season. If you don't want to wait, first time subscribers can currently claim one month of Game Pass Ultimate for £1/$1.

Those who want Game Pass either just for console or PC, can opt for slightly cheaper subscriptions including: Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, which both work out as £7.99/$9.99 per month. New PC Game Pass subscribers can currently get one month for just £1/$1. A downside to purchasing the console-only or PC version though, is that you won't be given access to Xbox Live Gold features. Another reason to perhaps choose Game Pass Ultimate over Xbox Game Pass, is that the console-only subscription doesn't include access to EA Play titles.

Be sure you're following Jelly Deals on Twitter, where we'll be posting all the best Xbox Black Friday deals and even more exciting gaming deals.