Black Friday gaming deals 2022 day three: best sales, discounts and offers

Black Friday 2022 weekend continues into Sunday and AO, Currys, John Lewis and Very have some epic Black Friday sales. The Amazon Black Friday sale is also in full swing with thousands of offers to shop. On this page, we are regularly updating our list of top gaming deals as new Black Friday deals go live over the weekend- so you can start shopping the best Black Friday deals right now.

So whether you're buying a new controller, some cheap games, or even a new Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch console, our guide to the best Black Friday gaming deals will help you find what you need.

And if you haven't already, make sure you bookmark this page and follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page to keep up with even more of the latest Black Friday deals.

Today's best Black Friday deals

UK

US

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday is super competitive, with retailers scrambling to offer the lowest prices possible and changing deals throughout the event. It's worth shopping around to compare discounts to ensure you are getting the cheapest price. We've included a list of retailers below that are known to offer some of the best Black Friday gaming deals.

UK

US

PlayStation Black Friday deals 2022

PS5 stock is present over Black Friday. There are currently no discounts on either the digital or disc console, but there is a slew of PS5 bundles popping up at retailers like Currys, Very and Game. There's also lots of discounts on PS5 and PS4 games. You can also land some 'solid' deals on storage like PS5 compatible SSDs and external HDDs. There's also been discounts on PS5 DualSense controllers and other PS5 accessories.

PS Plus has now merged with PS Now and subscriptions are currently being sold exclusively on the PS Store. You might be able to land discounts on a PS gift card that you can use towards a PS Plus subscription.

You should bookmark our guides for PS5 Black Friday deals and PS4 Black Friday deals, as we'll be updating them with the best deals during the event. If you're trying to get your hands on a PS5 console today, we'd recommend keeping an eye on our PS5 stock updates and following Jelly Deals on Twitter.

PS5 Black Friday deals 2022

UK Black Friday PS5 Deals

US Black Friday PS5 Deals

PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals 2022

UK

PS4 Black Friday deals 2022

UK

US

Xbox Black Friday deals 2022

Surprisingly, we've seen a huge discount on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday, dropping to as low as £189. There have also been some small discounts on the Xbox Series X. You can also shop plenty of great deals on software and accessories. We've listed some of our favourite Xbox Black Friday deals below, and you can find even more in our Xbox Black Friday guide.

UK

US

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2022

Whether you're looking for the standard Nintendo Switch, a shiny new Switch OLED, a Switch Lite console, or perhaps some extra storage and cheap Switch games, you'll be sure to find something this Black Friday. We're gathering all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals including cheap Switch bundles, games, powerbanks and micro SD cards.

UK Black Friday Switch Deals

US Black Friday Switch Deals

SD card Black Friday deals 2022

There are some fantastic deals on SD cards right now including this 512GB Samsung micro SD for less than £40 from Amazon. Take a look at more deals below.

Today's best Black Friday SD Card deals

UK

US

VR headset Black Friday deals 2022

Below you will find some of the best Black Friday deals for VR headsets including £50 off a Meta Quest 2 with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber.

UK

US

Mobile phone Black Friday deals 2022

Although not strictly gaming, you can find some excellent Black Friday deals on phones right now, most of which are suitable for mobile gaming

Standing desk Black Friday deals

If you're looking for a standing desk this Black Friday, you can find some excellent savings below from brands like Flexispot, Fezibo and more.

Best Black Friday deals from last year

From storage deals on micro SD cards and SSDs to VR headsets and cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, here are the best Black Friday deals from last year.

How do I get the best Black Friday deals?

Set a budget

Black Friday can be quite overwhelming due to retailers offering deals left, right, and centre. If you're hunting for deals on specific products, you can always create an Amazon wishlist or bookmark some product pages so that you can head right to them during the event. Most importantly, you'll want to set yourself an overall budget. You could also decide a price that you'd be willing to pay and think about what you'd consider a good discount.

Some products might actually be cheaper prior to Black Friday, so we recommend keeping track of prices in the lead up to the event to help you stretch your budget further. You could log prices on a spreadsheet or simply jot it down in your phone so that you can compare savings.

Check product reviews

There's no easy way to tell if a review is genuine or not, and it's a little known fact that some reviews are purposely written to persuade you to buy the product. We recommend reading reviews from various sites to see if the opinion differs and to read more than just the top few reviews. Outside of retailer websites, we recommend checking out Digital Foundry, who have vigorously tested and reviewed lots of PC hardware and other gaming peripherals, from premium end products to budget-friendly options. Their fountain of knowledge and expertise can be found here at Eurogamer and they also cover deals over on Twitter @DealsFoundry.

Use Item Filters

If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Black Friday page or any other retailer like Currys, John Lewis, Very and Argos, then using the filters on the left hand side of the page can make it easier to find what you're looking for, whether it's searching for products under a certain price or discount. Sometimes you can even filter by the product's review rating.

Check Amazon Lightning Deals and other Flash Deals

If you're specifically shopping at Amazon throughout Black Friday weekend, we recommend checking out their Lightning Deals. There's usually a limited number of items included in the deal and they will normally sell out before the time limit is reached if it's an exceptionally good deal. You'll need to be quick if you want to snap up some of these incredibly good bargains, so we recommend that you regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can.

You can also sign up to email newsletters and allow notifications from retailers so that you'll be alerted when a flash deal starts.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year and takes place in-store and online across a wide variety of retailers. The shopping extravaganza features heavily discounted products, including gaming and tech gadgets that are down to their lowest ever prices. Black Friday is traditionally a US sales holiday that marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the Christmas shopping season. UK Black Friday sales first started when Amazon decided to introduce it in 2010. Due to its huge success, many other countries now participate in the Black Friday sales.

When is Black Friday?

This year Black Friday is being held on the 25th November 2022. The sales event takes place the day after Thanksgiving and commences on the last Friday of November each year.

How long does Black Friday last?

Officially, Black Friday is a one day sales event, however select retailers will announce or even start their early Black Friday deals from the beginning of November. Black Friday deals will also carry on through what's known as "Black Friday weekend", followed by another sale called "Cyber Monday".

Why is it called Black Friday?

Over the years, there have been a quite a few different Black Friday "origin" stories. The earliest use was in 1869, when two investors drove up the price of gold and caused a stock market crash. It was later used in the 1950s by factory owners, who used the term "Black Friday" to describe the turmoil after employees called in sick on the day after Thanksgiving. In the 1960s, lots of surburban tourists would swarm to Philadelphia to begin their holiday shopping and attend the annual Army-Navy football game. It apparently caused such a headache for Philadelphia police officers that they named it "Black Friday".

Over the years, there were attempts to rename the event "Big Friday", however, it never stuck. Black Friday as we know it today actually came about in the 1980s, and referred to businesses being 'in the black', aka in profit, after one of the busiest shopping holidays of the year.

Make sure to bookmark this page to stay in the loop. In the meanwhile, you can find plenty more Black Friday deals over on our Jelly Deals Twitter page!