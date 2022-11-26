Black Friday Broadband deals 2022: day two's best offers

Black Friday Broadband deals 2022: day two's best offersAll the best Black Friday deals for on Wi-Fi & Broadband in the UK.
It's day two of the Black Friday sales and the UK's major broadband providers are continuing to offer some cheap deals. Brands such as BT, Sky and Virgin Media have all slashed their full fibre broadband prices. If you're looking to switch to a cheaper provider or upgrade your internet speeds, Black Friday is the perfect time to do just that.
Work from home for long enough, and you'll quickly learn the difference between reliable and unreliable broadband. There's also nothing more tedious than installing multiple games at once causing your internet to go at a snail's pace whilst you try to browse or stream anything else.
We're keeping this page up-to-date with the latest Black Friday broadband offers. Remember to check your eligibility just in case a certain deal doesn't extend to the Scottish Highlands, deepest Cornwall, or wherever you may reside.
Sky
- 59Mbps average download Superfast fibre broadband - £23 per month, 18 month contract
- 45Mbps average download Ultrafast fibre broadband - £30 per month, 18 month contract
- 500Mbps average download Ultrafast Plus fibre broadband - £40 per month, 18 month contract
- Sky Q and Superfast Broadband (59Mbps average download) - £31 per month, 18 month contract
- Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband (59Mbps average download) - £39 per month, 18 month contract
BT Broadband
- BT Fibre Essential (36MB download / 10MB upload speed) - £28.99 per month, 24 month contract (Plus £19.99 upfront)
- BT Full Fibre 100 (100Mbps download/30Mbps upload speed) - £29.99 per month, 24 month contract (Plus £9.99 P+P)
- BT Full Fibre 300 (300Mbps download/49Mbps upload speed) - £39.99 per month, 24 month contract (Plus £9.99 P+P)
Virgin Media
- Virgin Media M350 Fibre Broadband with average 362Mbps download speed - £27 per month, 18 month contract
- M500 Fibre Broadband with average 516Mbps download speed - £33 per month, 18 month contract
Hyperoptic
- 30Mbps Hyperoptic Fast fibre broadband - £17.99 per month with code HYPERDEAL, 24 month contract (£9.99 activation fee)
- 50Mbps Hyperoptic Fast fibre broadband - £17.99 per month with code HYPERDEAL, 24 month contract (£29 activation fee)
- 150Mbps Hyperoptic Superfast fibre broadband - £22 per month with code HYPERDEAL, 24 month contract (£29 activation fee)
- 500Mbps Hyperoptic Ultrafast fibre broadband - £25 per month with code HYPERDEAL, 24 month contract (No activation fee)
- 1GB/s Hyperoptic Ultrafast fibre broadband - £35 per month with code HYPERDEAL, 24 month contract (No activation fee)
- 1GB/s Hyperoptic Hyperfast fibre broadband - £40 per month with code HYPERDEAL, 24 month contract (No activation fee)
- Standard broadband - from £24 per month, 24 month contract
- 36Mb/s Fibre - from £24 per month, 24 month contract
- Fibre Plus - from £27 per month, 24 month contract
- fibre Max 100 - from £32 per month, 24 month contract
- Fibre Max 500 - from £40.50 per month, 24 month contract
- Fibre Max 900 - from £42 per month, 24 month contract
- FullFibre 150 Full Fibre Broadband (plus a free 12-month Amazon Prime subscription) - £29.95 per month, 18 month contract
- Full Fibre 500 Full Fibre Broadband (plus a free 12-month Amazon Prime subscription) - £35 per month, 18 month contract
- Full Fibre 900 Full Fibre Broadband (plus a free 12-month Amazon Prime subscription) - £35 per month, 18 month contract
- 66Mbps Unlimited Fibre - from £21.99 per month, plus up to £75 reward card
- 500Mbps Full Fibre - from £23.99 per month, plus up to £75 reward card
- Vodafone Broadband - from £22 per month
- Vodafone Pro II Broadband from - from £34 per month
- 200 Mbps Ultrafast fibre broadband - £13.75 per month, 24 month contract
- 500 Mbps Ultrafast fibre broadband - £18.75 per month, 24 month contract
- 1 Gbps Gigafast fibre broadband - £49 per month , 24 month contract
- BT Fibre Essential (36MB download / 10MB upload speed) - £27.99 per month (with first 3 months free)
- Fibre 100 (100Mbps download/30Mbps upload speed) - £28.99 per month (with first 3 months free)
Eligible EE pay monthly customers could get 10% off a broadband plan.
Tech-savvy homeworkers should also bookmark our Black Friday guide to the best VPN subscription deals And if you haven't already, give us a follow over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account to see even more discounts ahead of Black Friday.
Last year's best broadband Black Friday deals:
BT
TalkTalk
- Fibre 35 Superfast Fibre Broadband -£21 per month
- Fibre 65 Superfast Fibre Broadband - £23 per month
- Fibre 150 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband - £28 per month
- Fibre 500 Full Fibre Broadband - £40 per month
Plusnet
- 36Mbps Unlimited Fibre - £21.95 per month, plus a £50 reward card
- 66Mbps Unlimited Fibre - £23.95 per month, plus a £60 reward card
Virgin Media
- Virgin Media Fibre Broadband with average 100Mbps download - £25 per month
- Virgin Media Fibre Broadband with average 200Mbps download - £31 per month
- Virgin Media Fibre Broadband with average 350Mbps download - £37 per month
- Virgin Media Fibre Broadband with average 500Mbps download - £43 per month
Hyperoptic
- 50Mbps Ultrafast fibre broadband - £20 per month (with 3 months free)
- 150Mbps Ultrafast fibre broadband - £25 per month (with 3 months free)
- 500Mbps Ultrafast fibre broadband - £35 per month (with 3 months free)
- 1Gbps Gigafast fibre broadband - £40 per month (with 3 months free)
Sky
- 59Mbps average download Superfast fibre broadband -£25 per month
- 45Mbps average download Ultrafast fibre broadband -£35 per month
- 500Mbps average download Ultrafast fibre broadband - £45 per month
- Sky Q and Superfast Broadband (59Mbps average download) - £32 per month
Vodafone
- 67Mbps average Superfast fibre broadband - £20 per month
- 200 Mbps Ultrafast fibre broadband - £33 per month
Community Fibre
- 200 Mbps Ultrafast fibre broadband - £27.50 per month (with 6 months free)
- 500 Mbps Ultrafast fibre broadband - £37.50 per month (with 6 months free)
- 1 Gbps Gigafast fibre broadband - £49 per month (with 6 months free)
- 3 Gbps Gigafast fibre broadband - £99 per month (with 6 months free)
EE Home Broadband
Eligible EE pay monthly customers could get 10 per cent off a broadband plan.
- Standard broadband - from £21.50 per month over 24 months
- 36Mb/s Fibre - from £24 per month over 24 months
- Fibre Plus - from £30 per month over 24 months
- fibre Max 100 - from £35 per month over 24 months
- Fibre Max 500 - from £44.50 per month over 24 months
- Fibre Max 900 - from £55 per month over 24 months
Will there be any broadband deals over Black Friday 2022?
Yes! Most major UK broadband services will offer Black Friday deals. This may include discounted monthly payments for a set period of time, or even some extra months free. Some brands may launch some early Black Friday broadband deals, so it's worth bookmarking this page to keep an eye out for offers ahead of 25th November.
Do Sky, Virgin, BT offer Black Friday deals?
Black Friday broadband deals will likely appear from Sky, BT and Virgin Media this year however it is too soon to confirm what their offers will be. Bookmark this page and we will update it closer to the time when these top broadband providers reveal their Black Friday deals.
Who will have the cheapest and best broadband Black Friday deals?
It's hard to tell who will have the cheapest Black Friday broadband deals right now, but looking at last year, Hyperoptic had some of the cheapest offerings starting from just £20 per month, plus you could get an extra 3 months free. If you didn't mind paying a few extra quid, you could opt for Virgin and Sky from only £25 per month. BT was had one of the more expensive Black Friday deals, starting from £27.99 per month, but you could get 3 months extra free.