Bethesda rolling out Fallout Shelter-style The Elder Scrolls: Castles

Bethesda has at last officially announced The Elder Scrolls: Castles, its Fallout Shelter-style mobile game which popped up last year, ahead of a full launch.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles was quietly released into early access in September 2023 on Android, where players were able to try the game until December.

Now, the game is being rolled out on Android and iOS, with a staggered release across different regions. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

"We're excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter," Bethesda wrote in its announcement of the game. Gameplay is similar to Fallout Shelter's settlement management, with players designing and expanding their castle rather than a shelter.

We’re excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter. The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it.



Players will also have to contend with fulfilling requests from their subjects and handling relationships with neighbouring kingdoms diplomatically. There are also "epic quests" to complete by sending heroes with gear out to battle.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles was released in The Philippines yesterday, and will be launched in more countries "in the coming months" according to Bethesda. If you're interested in playing it, you can pre-register on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

If that isn't enough to keep you tided over until Bethesda releases The Elder Scrolls 6, we're set to see its Indiana Jones game at tonight's Xbox Developer Direct. Starfield's next beefy update will be rolled out later today following a brief delay to its beta release.