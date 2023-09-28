If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elder Scrolls just got a Fallout Shelter-style mobile game on Google Play

Currently in early access.

A screenshot from The Elder Scrolls: Castles showing multiple interlinked castle rooms viewed from side-on.
Image credit: Bethesda
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Bethesda's next fully fledged Elder Scrolls game might still be five-plus years away from release, but if you're truly suffering from series withdrawal symptoms, the company has just unceremoniously shoved a Fallout Shelter-style Elder Scrolls game onto Google Play.

As spotted by IGN, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is now available to download, tasking players with managing their own, yes, castle through a steady process of room-by-room expansion, while also dealing with the whims of their kingdom - by deciding how to respond to their subjects' requests, Reigns-style - at the same time.

Oh, and there's a questing element too, in which players will need to create heroes, kit them out with gear, and send them into battle against "classic Elder Scrolls foes" in order to collect resources that'll come in hand elsewhere.

Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history discussed.Watch on YouTube

"Oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne," reads The Elder Scrolls: Castles' official blurb. "Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?"

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is currently in early access according to its Google Play listing, but how long that might last is anyone's guess given the general paucity of information on the game right now. Still, if free-to-play dynasty building sounds like something you might enjoy, have at.

Questing and a more hands-on approach to dealing with subjects are featured.

Could The Elder Scrolls: Castles be one of the multiple mysterious free-to-play mobile games listed as being in development at Bethesda in last week's Microsoft leak? Perhaps!

Comments
