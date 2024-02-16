Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bandai Namco cancels development of "at least" five games

Now wants "emphasis on quality".

Devil Jin mid-laughter in Tekken 8
Image credit: Bandai Namco
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
21 comments

Bandai Namco has revealed it cancelled development of "at least" five projects following a review to implement "stricter standards" and an "emphasis on quality" in its upcoming games.

The information comes from the company's latest financial report for Q3 of FY2024, which contained changes to its projections of profits and sales for the full fiscal year.

The Tekken 8 and Elden Ring publisher lowered its projections for profits due to "valuation losses". These losses include "loss on disposal of titles following a review of the composition of the titles within the next mid-term plan in mind", the company stated in its report.

TEKKEN 8 – “Story So Far" with Brian CoxWatch on YouTube

In a follow-up Q&A session, a Bandai Namco spokesperson confirmed "at least five other titles under development" had been cancelled alongside the decision to end support for "online games and other products subject to this disposal" (via VGC).

Bandai Namco revealed it has implemented "stricter standards for proceeding with development", and said it is looking to build an "optimal and well-balanced title portfolio" in the upcoming years, "with an emphasis on quality". This could include "strategic worldwide titles and casual titles for light users," the company added, as it seeks ways to "optimise" releases amid longer development cycles.

We're eagerly awaiting the release date of Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which developer FromSoftware is "currently working hard on". An Elden Ring mobile game is reportedly in development at Tencent, though progress is said to be slow.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Related topics
Bandai Namco Entertainment
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments