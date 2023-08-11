If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3 narrator's outtakes are gloriously unhinged

"I'm just here, in a booth losing my shit."

Astarion ponders in Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian
Ed Nightingale
Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Baldur's Gate 3 features some fantastic companion characters, all wonderfully voiced throughout the game. It really adds to its immersion.

But perhaps the most underrated character is the narrator, acting as the DM and narrating the story with typical second-person phrasing. Far from a blank narration, there's plenty of personality in the delivery.

That's thanks to voice actor Amelia Tyler, who's been sharing hilarious outtakes over on her YouTube channel.

A Beginner Plays Baldur’s Gate 3

Tyler has featured in a number of games, including Larian's Divinity: Original Sin 2, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and the forthcoming Hades 2.

These outtakes, though, prove narrating Baldur's Gate 3 is her best role yet.

Baldur's Gate 3 - Narrator outtakes #1

I particularly enjoy how Tyler becomes increasingly more wearisome throughout the video. "We're all flagging, love, it's 4:58," she says at one point, though I'm not sure if that's am or pm.

Then, presumably addressing the other actors: "Nobody talks to me, nobody ever talks to me. I'm only the fucking Dungeon Master it's fine, it's fine. You all just have conversations with each other. Mo-cap bastards.

"I'm just here, in a booth losing my shit."

And that's just the first video. There are two more and they're just as amusingly unhinged.

Baldur's Gate 3 - Narrator outtakes #2
Baldur's Gate 3 - Narrator outtakes #3

Tyler isn't the only Baldur's Gate 3 actor who's been busy sharing.

On TikTok, Lae'zel voice actor has been answering fan questions about developing the role and the recording process.

And then there's Alex Jordan who doesn't play a role, but was the voice actor behind the sexy sounds. He's also streaming a playthrough of the game on Twitch.

Larian has stated an expansion to Baldur's Gate 3 will be difficult owing to the rules of D&D.

Our Baldur's Gate 3 review will be on the way soon.

Comments
