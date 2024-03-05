Baldur's Gate 3 is the first Xbox game on four discs

The Xbox physical version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released across four discs, making it the first Series X game to do so.

Earlier this month, Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse suggested the Xbox physical version of the hit RPG may release on four discs, rather than the original plan of three, calling it a "very dynamic situation".

However, he has now confirmed that that extra fourth disc is indeed needed. As previously announced, the PlayStation 5 version will ship on two discs, while the PC version just has the one.

"The Xbox retail version of Baldur's Gate 3 will indeed have four discs, since we're 500MB over the limit for three," Douse shared on X. "Only option would have been to cut some content out but that didn't make sense, so confirming four."

Douse went on to state this means it is "probable" that the first wave of shipping for the physical version of Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox will "slip to the first week of April".

"We'll start shipping each SKU in order of readiness. PC first," Douse shared. "No discs makes life easy. Four discs, hard!" In a subsequent post, Douse suggested the first wave of shipments for the PlayStation 5 version will be before April, although the team doesn't "have an exact date yet".

Earlier this year, Larian also announced Baldur's Gate 3 will be getting official mod support down the line, including cross-platform support for consoles.

At this time, Douse described plans for this official support as "robust", but did not yet give an exact date for when it will arrive - other than to say it was planned for sometime this year. The studio subsequently had to ask members of its community to refrain from sending threats to developers.