Baldur's Gate 3 and its mammoth run time get a mention in the latest South Park episode

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has issued a tongue-in-cheek correction to South Park after its latest episode featured a joke about the critically acclaimed RPG.

The episode, called "South Park: Joining the Panderverse", sees Cartman live in an alternate reality wherein he curses the fact he can't cross-save the 50 hours he's invested into Baldur's Gate 3 across multiple universes.

Cartman – played by Janeisha Adams-Ginyard, just to sprinkle in a little extra confusion – asks, "do save games not cross multiple universes?", to which Stan confirms: "Save games don't even cross between PCs and PS5s – why would they cross between multiple universes?"

You can see part of the exchange in the clip below:

Hello @SouthPark



While Baldur’s Gate 3 saves can’t cross multiversal barriers, we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5!

"While Baldur's Gate 3 saves can't cross multiversal barriers, we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5!" the studio said via a cheeky tweet to the official South Park Twitter/X account shortly after the episode debuted in the US.

As noted by PC Gamer, the clip above doesn't quite encapsulate the entirety of Baldur's Gate 3's cameo, so if you want to watch the full episode, UKers can watch it tonight (Saturday 28th October) on Paramount+.

