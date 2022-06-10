Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 re-release hits PC and consoles this summer

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 re-release hits PC and consoles this summerHere's a new trailer.
The Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 re-release comes out this summer, Interplay and Wizards of the Coast have announced.
This re-release of the cult classic console action role-playing game launches on PC, all Xbox and PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch, supporting up to 4K resolution.
The new trailer is below:
All versions support local two-player co-op. The Steam version includes support for Remote Play, and it's verified on Steamdeck.
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 came out in 2004 for PlayStation 2 and Xbox, three years after the first game launched in 2001.
Former Eurogamer reporter intern Imogen Beckhelling penned a wonderful piece on Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 for us back in 2019: My nan taught me how to play Baldur's Gate. It's a lovely look back at the game that's well worth a read.
