Atlus' Persona follow-up Metaphor: ReFantazio gets release date

Metaphor: ReFantazio, the next game from Persona developer Atlus, finally has a release date: 11th October 2024.

We already knew Metaphor was destined for release this year, but in a new streamed showcase the game's exact date was confirmed along with an in-depth look at gameplay for the first time.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is set to be a "culmination of our RPGs," said director Katsura Hashino, following the studio's work on the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series. Its release marks the 35th anniversary of Atlus' first game. Hashino explained more about Metaphor's fantasy setting and election twist on familiar Persona gameplay.

The story focuses on a young protagonist drawn into a magical election when the world's king dies. Any person of any social status can become the next king by gaining support of the population, leading to a world-spanning adventure and battle for the throne.

The protagonist is of a lower status, but is still determined to win the throne - along with his fairy companion. But is the world worth ruling over?

Unlike previous Atlus RPGs, players can battle in real time with attacks and dodges, which ensures field exploration is dynamic and should make grinding quicker. Of course, turn-based combat remains in which players utilise a job system known as Archetypes. The protagonists access these heroic figures by confronting their anxieties, with special powers manifesting in various forms - yes, a bit like personas.

Further, environments are far more expansive than in other Atlus games. While it's not open world, each area is large and explorable, with the protagonist able to manoeuvre by gliding on his sword. The stream showed both the developed metropolis of the capital city, and debuted a more pastoral medieval-style town where players can find bounty requests and speak to informants for details on dungeons.

Players will also travel around the world in their vehicle, a Gauntlet Runner, which was designed by Evangelion artist Ikuto Yamashita. Travelling, though, takes time, tying into the calendar structure familiar to Persona players, plus the order of completing quests will impact gameplay and story. What's more, travel takes place inside the vehicle where players can rest up, cook and interact with their party, or even stand on deck to watch the world go by.

The anime sequences are looking utterly gorgeous. | Image credit: Atlus

Players will then explore multiple dungeons, both main story dungeons and side quest dungeons. Indeed, there will be more dungeons in this game than in any previous Atlus game.

Hashino also detailed the Follower system, which imitates the growth of party relationships while on the road. As bonds are deepened with characters, they become the protagonist's strongest supporters in his bid for the throne. This will also provide new Archetypes to use in battle - there are a "significant" number to find.

What's particularly apparent is Metaphor's presentation. The visuals have a muted, painterly look in comparison to the vibrancy of the Persona games, with multiple artists involved in designing the world. Plus there's the expected flashy UI. Interestingly, the music plays inside the protagonist's head rather than being diegetic, with composer Shoji Meguro tasked with creating a new sound away from his usual pop style. The grand orchestrations and choirs certainly fit the game's aesthetic.

In all, Metaphor: ReFantazio is shaping up to be a unique spin on typical RPG conventions - inns, dungeons, and magic - with a big dollop of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. As Atlus' most elaborate and expansive game to date, it's looking pretty special.

For more information, you can watch the full livestream and the latest trailer above. Further details are on the way, plus hands-on demos will be playable at various global events from June.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will release on 11th October across PC and Xbox Series X/S.