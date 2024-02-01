Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Assassin's Creed Origins star's Tales of Kenzera: Zau now has a demo on Steam

Ahead of full launch in April.

A screenshot from Tales of Kenzera: Zau showing protagonist Zau standing between two glowing masks floating in the air.
Image credit: Surgent Studios/EA Originals
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the debut game from Abubakar Salim - who voiced Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins and starred in HBO's Raised by Wolves - now has a demo on Steam ahead of its PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch release this April.

Tales of Kenzera, a Metroidvania-style side-scrolling action-adventure, was unveiled by Salim during an emotional appearance at last year's The Game Awards in which he paid tribute to his late father. "For a long time," he explained, "I've struggled to find a way of communicating my journey with grief. To now be able to do that through Zau's story of loss, growth and healing in Tales of Kenzera: Zau feels so right."

Taking inspiration from African Bantu tales, the game - which is being developed by Salim's Surgent Studios and published by EA via its Originals label - follows the journey of Zau, a young shaman who bargains with the God of death to bring his Baba back from darkness.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

As Zau attempts to navigate the once-vibrant, now-treacherous lands of Kenzera, he'll need to utilise his expanding arsenal of abilities - which include cosmic powers from the sun and moon that'll enable him to take on restless spirits in rhythmic combat - to reach his goal.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau's Steam demo is available now - it arrives a little ahead of next week's Steam Next Fest - and includes its first two sections, a taste of Zau's skills, and an unlockable ability. The full game launches for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch on 23rd April, and if you like what you see in the demo, there's a 10 percent pre-order disount until launch day.

