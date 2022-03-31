E3's digital event now officially ditched following cancellation of in-person show

But Summer Game Fest is forging ahead.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 31 March 2022

E3 has officially ditched its digital-only event this year, which, following the cancellation of its in-person show back in January, means there'll be no E3 at all in 2022.

E3's 2022 started to look shaky in January, when show organiser the ESA confirmed it wouldn't be holding a physical event this year due to potential risks from covid - though several journalists subsequently suggested it had actually been scrapped before Christmas - marking the third year in a row E3's in-person component has been cancelled.

Instead, there were reports the Entertainment Software Association was once again planning a digital offering in place of this year's live show - in a similar manner to last year's virtual event - but the organisation has now confirmed E3 will be skipping 2022 entirely.

"We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalised physical and digital E3 experience next summer," the ESA said in a statement shared by IGN. "Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favourite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

E3's long-time domination of the video game calendar has, of course, grown increasingly wobbly in recent years - even before the pandemic hit, an increasing number of publishers, including Sony, EA, and Activision, had started abandoning the show. And its troubles have only become more pronounced during the pandemic - its own digital event proved largely lacklustre in 2021, with a wider number of publishers enjoying success with their own digital showcases outside of the E3 umbrella throughout the year.

And while E3 has continued to flounder in a world of online-only events, the likes of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest have stepped in to fill the void. Last year's Summer Game Fest delivered a months-long programme of reveals and announcements - and now, following today's E3 statement, Keighley has confirmed he's ready to do it all again this year.

"Excited to share that Summer Game Fest will return this June with a slate of events," the omnipresent host wrote in a tweet shared shortly after today's E3 news. "We'll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks. Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for '22."

