Halo TV show sets a new viewership record for Paramount+

The eagerly-anticipated Halo TV show has reportedly set a new premiere viewership record for Paramount+.

While it remains to be seen how many of those viewers will stick about after their one month trial expires - Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers were given a month free to celebrate the show's launch - Deadline reports that the show has "set a new record as the service's most-watched series premiere globally in its first 24 hours".

No hard numbers have been offered to back up Paramount+'s claim, but Deadline points out that if true, this means Halo exceeds the previous record set by Yellowstone prequel 1883, which drew 4.9 million viewers. We should know more when the US' Nielsen Top 10 streaming rankings releases later this week which, up until now, has never featured a Paramount+ original show.

"Bringing Halo to life as a streaming series has been one of the most rewarding efforts for Paramount+ to date and we could not be more thrilled at the massive fan response to the series' debut," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount+.

"Along with our phenomenal partners at Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, we cannot wait for fans to experience more of this incredible universe."

Paramount has already announced that Halo will be getting a second season, and if you want a little real-life Halo of your very own, 343 Industries has partnered with American footwear manufacturer Wolverine to create a pair of real-life Spartan boots. To be in with a chance of buying a pair - just 117 have been made - you need to sign up at Wolverine to register your interest. Sadly, it doesn't look as though they ship outside of the US.