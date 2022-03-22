EA delays its new "next generation" PGA Tour game by a year

EA has delayed the release of it new "next generation" PGA Tour game by a full year, announcing it's now expected to arrive in "spring 2023".

EA Sports PGA Tour - which marks the publisher's first foray into golfing sims since 2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour - was officially unveiled back in March last year, promising to deliver world famous golf courses and professional golfers as part of a long-term deal with the PGA Tour.

Although no release date was shared at the time, EA stamped the game with a "spring 2022" launch window a little later in the year. Now, though, that arrival date has been pushed back by 12 months, with a new press release earmarking "spring 2023" as its new launch target.

EA's latest announcement isn't all about delays, however; instead it offers first solid details of what players can expect when its PGA Tour game finally arrives, explaining it'll be the "only place golf fans can play all four major championships including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship, and The Open Championship".

2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour marked EA's last foray into golfing sims prior to next year's EA Sports PGA Tour.

It also promises the chance to compete at The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs as part of a full career mode - and there's a "newly overhauled" Create-A-Player feature to that end - plus, as previously announced, the inclusion of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

This latter addition means players will have access to The Amundi Evian Championship, plus other currently unspecified LPGA-themed challenges and events, and will have the opportunity to play as several (also currently unspecified) female athletes. Additionally, Iona Stephen will be joining the EA commentary team as the first female on-course commentator.

Lastly, EA says players can also expect to step out onto some of the "world's most renowned courses" when EA Sports PGA Tour finally arrives, with its official website teasing the likes of the Augusta National, The Old Course at St Andrews Links, The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the Southern Hills Country Club.

There's no official word on platforms for EA Sports PGA Tour just yet, but EA now has plenty of time to get the specifics out following the game's year-long delay.