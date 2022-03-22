EA delays its new "next generation" PGA Tour game by a year

Now due to arrive in "spring 2023".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 22 March 2022

EA has delayed the release of it new "next generation" PGA Tour game by a full year, announcing it's now expected to arrive in "spring 2023".

EA Sports PGA Tour - which marks the publisher's first foray into golfing sims since 2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour - was officially unveiled back in March last year, promising to deliver world famous golf courses and professional golfers as part of a long-term deal with the PGA Tour.

Although no release date was shared at the time, EA stamped the game with a "spring 2022" launch window a little later in the year. Now, though, that arrival date has been pushed back by 12 months, with a new press release earmarking "spring 2023" as its new launch target.

EA's latest announcement isn't all about delays, however; instead it offers first solid details of what players can expect when its PGA Tour game finally arrives, explaining it'll be the "only place golf fans can play all four major championships including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship, and The Open Championship".

2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour marked EA's last foray into golfing sims prior to next year's EA Sports PGA Tour.

It also promises the chance to compete at The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs as part of a full career mode - and there's a "newly overhauled" Create-A-Player feature to that end - plus, as previously announced, the inclusion of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

This latter addition means players will have access to The Amundi Evian Championship, plus other currently unspecified LPGA-themed challenges and events, and will have the opportunity to play as several (also currently unspecified) female athletes. Additionally, Iona Stephen will be joining the EA commentary team as the first female on-course commentator.

Lastly, EA says players can also expect to step out onto some of the "world's most renowned courses" when EA Sports PGA Tour finally arrives, with its official website teasing the likes of the Augusta National, The Old Course at St Andrews Links, The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the Southern Hills Country Club.

There's no official word on platforms for EA Sports PGA Tour just yet, but EA now has plenty of time to get the specifics out following the game's year-long delay.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about EA Sports PGA Tour

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

EA boss claims FIFA is just "four letters on the front of the box"

Licensing negotiations hang in the balance.

70

Amazon US ships Gran Turismo 7 a week early

"The cafe area is really the stand out feature of GT7 so far."

28

EA's €10m Dutch FIFA loot box fine overturned

Penalty saved.

27

EA stops selling Russia items in FIFA Ultimate Team

But players keep already-owned items.

16

FIFA 23 will reportedly include crossplay

Across PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

15

You may also enjoy...

Feature | The big interview: EA, FIFA and loot boxes

"Kids should not be spending in our game."

216

Liverpool star quits FIFA 22 tournament early to play real-life match, scores after just 97 seconds, does gamer celebration

Sprint button.

10

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

35

Feature | eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch

Nuts.

94

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

63

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

3

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store