Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52 fixes dozens more bugs

CD Projekt has today released patch 1.52 for Cyberpunk 2077.

This is a bug-fixing update with no new content, unlike last month's big release which also saw the game's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions finally become available.

Still, there are dozens of tweaks here - including solutions to various technical problems. Save issues on PlayStation have been sorted and, on PS5, "wet roads will now be as reflective as on the PC version".

On consoles, various "memory improvements and crash fixes" are mentioned but not detailed.

On PlayStation specifically, importing a save while not connected to the PlayStation Network will no longer block the option to continue the game. Additionally, an issue has been fixed which created a corrupted save when you tried to import a PS4 save when no saves were exported.

If you're stuck on a particular quest and want to see if your problem has now been solved, the full patch notes are here.

Patch 1.52 for Cyberpunk 2077 is being rolled out and will soon be available across all platforms!

Yesterday, developer CD Projekt noted that an "expansion" for Cyberpunk 2077 was still on the cards - despite the studio ditching its own RedEngine tech for Unreal Engine 5 as it begins work on the next Witcher saga.

The next Witcher game is likely still years away, but the question remains how much CD Projekt has on the cards for Cyberpunk 2077 until then. Will the game get new story? Multiplayer? More Keanu Reeves?

For now, CD Projekt is still polishing the base game - which may be for the best.