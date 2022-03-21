Metroid Dread third highest-selling game in series

Metroid Dread is now the third highest-selling game in the series.

Based on boxed sales, the game had the best launch of all Metroid games when it released last year, with the highest-grossing UK launch. It was also the fastest-selling entry since Metroid Prime 1.

This week the game re-entered the UK boxed charts at 14 (thanks GamesIndustry.biz), becoming the third highest-selling Metroid game - even without digital sales.

Metroid Dread was among a number of Nintendo games that re-entered the UK boxed charts this week due to promotions.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond had a 564 percent sales jump to reach number 5 in the charts, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury had a 288 percent sales jump to number 6.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, meanwhile, sat outside the top 10 at number 11 despite its new DLC tracks releasing.

Elsewhere, Gran Turismo maintained the top spot despite controversy with its microtransactions. Elden Ring rose to number 2 despite sales dropping 25 percent week-on-week.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was the highest new entry of the week at number 8, but sales were significantly lower than those higher in the charts.

Here's the UK boxed charts top ten in full: