There are "no plans" to scale back development on Babylon's Fall

"We will continue to provide new content and make improvements based on player feedback."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 19 March 2022

There are "no plans" to scale back the development of Babylon's Fall despite its less than stellar launch earlier this month.

Not only did the Square Enix and PlatinumGames collaboration launch to mediocre reviews, it struggled to attract much interest from players, too. Just two weeks after launch, Square launched a survey in a bid to help "bring everyone an even better game experience", and now the team is keen for you to know that despite the issues, content up until Season 2 is "practically complete" and work on Season 3 is already underway.

"Is the continuing service in danger? No, there are no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon's Fall," the statement, signed "the Babylon's Fall development team", says. "Content up to the end of Season 2 is now practically complete and we have started work on Season 3 and beyond.

"We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers.

"We would like to thank all Sentinels already enjoying the world of Babylon's Fall, as we look forward to welcoming more of you in the future!"

For the full details of what's coming up in the next content drop - which includes a new gauntlet mode and an upcoming Nier: Automata collaboration event - head on over to the official website.

If you haven't yet experienced Babylon's Fall but find yourself intrigued despite everything I've just written above, a demo - which includes four-player co-op - is currently available for PlayStation. A similar trial for PC is expected to arrive later this month. All progress made during your free trial can be transferred should you decide to press ahead and pick up the full version of Babylon's Fall.

