Discounted GTA5 for PS5 unavailable via PlayStation webstore

The new version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PlayStation 5 still hasn't shown up on the PSN webstore, users have spotted.

It is similarly unlisted via the PS4 store, meaning you need access to a PS5 to take advantage of its currently-discounted price.

Eurogamer readers who pointed this out say this differs from how PS4 owners can use the webstore to buy other PS5 titles or redeem PS5-exclusive PS Plus titles and add them to their library.

The new version of GTA5 launched for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S last week with a complicated pricing structure.

GTA5's Story Mode is discounted to half price until 14th June for both platforms. Additionally, on PS5, the game's GTA Online portion is free until this date.

This means the GTA Online and Story Mode bundle for PS5 is currently £8.75 - effectively a quarter of its usual price.

It's this low price that users without a PS5 say they'd like to take advantage of now by purchasing the bundle via the webstore to play on a PS5 in future.

After 14th June, GTA Online and Story Mode will cost £34.99 - for both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Another quirk is that purchasing Story Mode from within the GTA Online launcher costs £9, slightly more than the £8.75 it costs if you buy it direct from the PS5 console's store.

On Xbox, the Story Mode and Story Mode + GTA Online bundle are both available to purchase via the web.