Another new Horizon Forbidden West patch has been released

Guerrilla has released another patch for Horizon Forbidden West that will see multiple changes across the board.

Please note there may be some spoilers for Horizon Forbidden West ahead.

"We've just released Patch 1.08. Thanks to everyone who has used the Support Form to share their issues with us, please continue to do so for any bugs you come across in Horizon Forbidden West", Guerrilla wrote.

While patch 1.08 does include some general fixes such as improvements to NPC animations and a fix for repeating music, the one that caught my eye was the one that fixes "Aloy's breathing sounds" during the game's Thebes based cinematic cutscene.

Along with no more heavy panting, this patch will also fix issues such as those that made Aloy not appear wet when coming out of the water.

Additionally, Kotallo will no longer become unresponsive when reloading from a specific save.

While the patch will include multiple visual improvements in shadows and clouds, as well as graphic fixes during cutscenes, there is still no fix for the strange shimmering players have noticed within the game.

However, the team at Guerrilla are "continuing to investigate and tweak the reported graphical issues regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation", so hopefully that fix will come soon.

The full notes can be read below.