The Crew 2 will get PS5 and Xbox Series X versions

As part of its Year 5 of content.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 15 March 2022

Ubisoft open world driving game The Crew 2 will get a fifth year of free content updates, beginning in July.

This will include new cars, events, rewards, competitions and improvements. But the biggest change - and one of the most requested by fans - will be the addition of current-gen support.

Native version of The Crew 2 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will see the game bumped to 60fps, among other changes. This change is now in testing, for rollout alongside Year 5 in July.

At the same time, sky and weather visual improvements will come to all platforms. Handling is also being made more consistent between old and new cars, category by category. This is something that's still in testing ahead of Year 5.

The Crew 2 first arrived in 2018, and still has "thousands of new players joining every month", developer Ivory Tower said in its latest video developer diary. Ubisoft is no stranger to supporting its games long after launch, of course, with other prime examples being Rainbow Six Siege and the now billion dollar-earning Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

