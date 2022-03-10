Kyiv-based Survarium developer confirms work paused

Vostok Games, the Kyiv-based developer of Survarium, has provided an update on its status as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

In a brief statement posted to Twitter, Vostok said it had "taken a break from our work due to obvious reasons.

"We've taken (and continue to take) efforts to ensure our team are safe (as much as we can do in this current situation.)

"Part of the team has moved from Kyiv (to Western part of Ukraine or other places in the country). The rest are in Kyiv and are currently staying at their respective homes. So far everyone is alive and safe.

Vostok Games.

"We plan to get back to normal working routine as soon as this is over. In the meantime, we're doing our best to support all the studio activities remotely from homes. Thanks to you all for your support!"

The studio also provided a link to a website with ways to help Ukraine wherever you live.

Vostok Games was formed in 2012 by former employees of Stalker studio GSC Game World. It launched first-person shooter Survarium in early access in 2015, and released Chernobyl-set battle royale game Fear the Wolves in 2019.

Last week, GSC confirmed development on Stalker 2 was similarly also on hold. Like Vostok, it also has staff based in Kyiv.

Today, Nintendo became the latest in long line of companies to cut business ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, following similar moves by Microsoft, PlayStation, EA, CD Projekt, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, and Take-Two.