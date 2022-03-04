EA pulls all games and virtual currency bundles from sale in Russia and Belarus

EA has announced it will be stopping all sales of its games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and its ally Belarus while Russia's invasion of the Ukraine continues.

"We continue to be shocked at the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine," the publisher wrote in a statement on EA's website, "and join so many voices around the world in calling for peace and an end to the invasion. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

"Our primary concern is the ongoing safety of those in the region, particularly colleagues and partners," it continued, "and we are seeking to understand how we might best help them further beyond our programs that are already in place."

Following similar moves by Microsoft and CD Projekt, the publisher also confirmed it will be suspending sales of all its games and content in Russia and Belarus, including virtual currency bundles, while Russia's invasion of the Ukraine continues.

"As a result, our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores," it explained by way of clarification. "We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from their stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region."

"As this deeply troubling situation evolves, we're continually reviewing the steps we can take," EA concluded. "In addition to changes to our EA Sports FIFA and NHL games, we are actively evaluating other areas of our games and operations, and will update with any further actions."