EA pulls all games and virtual currency bundles from sale in Russia and Belarus

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 4 March 2022

EA has announced it will be stopping all sales of its games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and its ally Belarus while Russia's invasion of the Ukraine continues.

"We continue to be shocked at the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine," the publisher wrote in a statement on EA's website, "and join so many voices around the world in calling for peace and an end to the invasion. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

"Our primary concern is the ongoing safety of those in the region, particularly colleagues and partners," it continued, "and we are seeking to understand how we might best help them further beyond our programs that are already in place."

Following similar moves by Microsoft and CD Projekt, the publisher also confirmed it will be suspending sales of all its games and content in Russia and Belarus, including virtual currency bundles, while Russia's invasion of the Ukraine continues.

"As a result, our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores," it explained by way of clarification. "We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from their stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region."

"As this deeply troubling situation evolves, we're continually reviewing the steps we can take," EA concluded. "In addition to changes to our EA Sports FIFA and NHL games, we are actively evaluating other areas of our games and operations, and will update with any further actions."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Elden Ring was biggest non-COD, FIFA UK launch since Red Dead Redemption 2

Sales were 2.5 times those of Horizon Forbidden West.

92

Babylon's Fall is off to a bad start on Steam

Less than 1000 online worldwide.

36

Microsoft suspends all new sales of products and services in Russia

Condemns the "unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion" of Ukraine.

30

Activision blames Microsoft acquisition for failure to hire another woman to its board

As required under California law.

18

This War of Mine studio donates £520k to Ukraine

UPDATE: Pokémon, Supercell, Fatshark, Quantic Dream also donate, while Bloober pulls games.

12

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store