New patch released for Horizon Forbidden West

Graphical shimmering still not fixed.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 2 March 2022

Sony has released a new patch for Horizon Forbidden West that fixes a number of issues.

However, most notable is that the widespread issue of shimmering graphics is still yet to be fixed, though the team has acknowledged it's working on it.

The full patch notes, on Reddit, list a number of "known issues" that are not yet fixed in this patch. "The team continues to investigate several graphical issues reported by players regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation when moving the camera," it reads.

Elsewhere, though, a long list of fixes has been implemented. Amusingly, one of these is that Aloy will no longer mention her stash quite as much.

Other general fixes include multiple localisation corrections, visual and audio improvements to cinematics, erratic mount behaviour in certain locations, and various crash fixes.

More specific fixes have been made across multiple quests, as well as issues with the UI and graphical issues like objects popping between levels of detail, a jittery camera, and blurry textures in Photo Mode.

You can check out the full patch notes for 1.06 on Reddit.

