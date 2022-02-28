Nvidia "completely compromised" by cyber attack

Impact currently unclear.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 28 February 2022

Nvidia has reportedly been "completely compromised" by a cyber attack.

As reported by The Telegraph, parts of the graphics chip business - America's largest microchip company - have been offline for two days.

A malicious network intrusion has affected Nvidia's internal systems, including email and developer tools, which have suffered outages since last week.

It's so far unclear whether any data has been stolen from Nvidia - be it internal data or customer data - or if the attack has been solely to disrupt systems.

"We are investigating an incident. We don't have any additional information to share at this time," an Nvidia spokesperson told The Telegraph.

Earlier in the week, an Nvidia spokesperson told Bloomberg: "Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don't have any additional information to share at this time."

Bloomberg also reports the attack is not connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine, despite governments and companies globally on high alert for potential cyber attacks.

Cyber security expert Alan Woodward told The Telegraph that Nvidia likely shut down its systems to avoid further damage.

"The ultimate concern is that somebody may have put something in one of the software updates," Dr Woodward said.

"They'll be going through trying to make sure to see if there's any indication that anything has been changed in their software that they then shipped to their clients."

Last year a list of forthcoming PC games were datamined and leaked from Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now, many of which have now been released or confirmed.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Ukraine game developers speak out in face of Russian invasion

UPDATE: "We hope for the best."

49

Elden Ring earns biggest launch for any Souls game

Rounding up.

44

Activision Blizzard sued by shareholders over Microsoft's buyout

As is its board of directors.

26

Valve would happily help Microsoft put Game Pass on Steam

Full steam ahead?

25

Valve has no plans for a Steam Deck "subscription service at this time"

It is, however, open to working with third-party providers.

23

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store