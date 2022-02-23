Nier Automata anime officially confirmed

The rumours were true!

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 23 February 2022

After countless rumours, the Nier Automata anime has now been officially confirmed.

This announcement came with a new trailer, which can be watched below.

A translation of its description states: "The stage is a far future where humanity is defeated by the moon in front of the overwhelming force of 'mechanical life forms' that aliens carry out. '2B' belonging to the newly organised Android unit 'Jorha' will throw himself into a fierce battle to recapture the earth".

Additionally, a new Twitter account has been set up for the upcoming anime (@NieR_A_ANIME). Here, the company has shared a newly drawn animation visual for the upcoming show.

There is also a website to accompany the anime, which simply states: "Nier Automata TV Animation Project Start" on its homepage.

There is currently no indication of when the NieR Automata anime will be making its screen debut. Stay tuned.

