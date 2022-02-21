Halo Infinite mid-season update will see "multiple improvements in the Campaign experience"

Halo, is it me you're looking for?

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 21 February 2022

Halo Infinite's mid-season update is due to go live this week, and developer 343 Industries has promised it will include "multiple improvements in the Campaign experience".

"Whether it's addressing issues with Achievements unlocking or returning to the game via Quick Resume, the team has been working on a handful of fixes for campaign since launch and there will be more on the way," 343 wrote in a new blog post.

Players should also see improvements to Halo Infinite's anti-cheat systems with this update. On this, 343 wrote:

"We mentioned this earlier in the year, but we wanted to touch on it again - there will be multiple improvements to our anti-cheat systems in this update". Mysterious!

The latest update will also address the issue "preventing first-person animations from interpolating correctly", with 343 stating: "If you've ever spotted some framerate issues while clambering or reloading (or any other first- person action), you should see those run more smoothly next week".

Additionally, when this update goes live (which is currently slated to be Thursday, 24th February), the Motion Tracker range in Big Team Battle will be "increasing from 18m to 24m".

This latest update on the update does seem to be pretty sparce on any actual details. A lot of the of the wording sounds very vague, with the generalised "multiple improvements" label being bandied around without any particular area of focus being specified. As such, many are still eager to hear more about 343's plans for the future of Halo Infinite, including its roadmap.

However, 343 has said that the above is merely a "taste" and has therefore encouraged players to "Keep an eye out for the full patch notes on the Halo Support site" when the update lands later this week.

Watch this space.

