Ubisoft is "very happy" with the progress of Skull & Bones

Ubisoft is reportedly "very happy" with the progress of its beleaguered pirate game, Skull & Bones.

While the developer/publisher did not explicitly reveal any further information about the game's development, in a discussion about the company's most recent earnings report, CFO Frederick Dugent said he was "very happy" with progress thus far, and reportedly has no plans to cancel or delay the project further (thanks, TheGamer).

It might not seem like much, but with numerous high-profile delays, issues, and operational changes, Ubisoft's been surprisingly taciturn, so pirate fans will likely be happy just to hear that the game's still in development.

Originally revealed back at E3 2017, Skull & Bones - which is being developed by Ubisoft Singapore - was initially due to release on Xbox, PS4, and PC sometime the following year. However, it's now been subject to two official delays, once in 2018 and another in 2019. Then last summer (Q2 2021), we learned the pirate game was now expected to launch at some point during its 2022-2023 financial year.

We found out that Skull & Bones was being extensively reworked with 'live' elements about eighteen months ago, and - as Matt explained at the time - was now planned to feature a persistent world and a shifting cast of character and quests and a greater focus on co-op play.