Metro Exodus has now sold 6m copies

"Strong back catalogue performance... exceeded management's expectations."

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 17 February 2022

4A Games' Metro Exodus has now sold over 6m copies since its initial release in 2019.

In a report by Embracer Group, the parent company announced Koch Media had seen strong sales across its gaming brands over the last quarter, citing: "The main revenue driver for the quarter was strong back catalogue performance, which exceeded management's expectations".

While a lot of praise was showered upon the recent release of Hot Wheels Unleashed, which has sold 1m copies worldwide since its launch in September, credit additionally went to Metro Exodus.

"Back-catalogue sales were also driven by the evergreen title Metro Exodus, which has sold 6m copies since its launch in February 2019, and Saints Row The Third: Remastered".

Metro Exodus was met with its fair share of controversy on its release, as it was removed from the Steam store and its PC copies became an Epic exclusive.

However, it was subsequently met with scores of positive reviews (even from those on Steam), with many lauding the game for its story, art and atmosphere.

In Eurogamer's review of Metro Exodus, Edwin said: "We need more experiences like Metro Exodus that know how to resist empty bloodshed and kindle such closeness, finding the warmth in the wasteland".

Metro Exodus got a new gen upgrade for the Xbox series X and PlayStaion 5 last year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (27)

More about Metro Exodus

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

PlatinumGames says NFTs have "no positive impact on creators or users in any sense"

"If it smells like money, Konami's going to be there in a heartbeat!".

83

EA blames Halo Infinite for Battlefield 2042's woes

Steaktacular.

64

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 bugs being investigated, CD Projekt says

Including discs not launching on PS4.

58

This week, Wordle featured a different word for two groups of users

NYT cool.

55

Halo TV show getting second season on Paramount Plus

Suit up Spartans.

31

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (27)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store