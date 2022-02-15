This fan-made Mother 3 trailer looks stunning

Take a Lucas at this.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 15 February 2022

A fan-made trailer for Mother 3 shows what a potential remake could look like.

With its claymation-esque graphical style (a nod to the promotion of the earlier Mother/Earthbound games), the trailer has a Link's Awakening on Switch vibe that seems perfect for the cult-classic RPG.

The video was created by Curiomatic, a YouTube channel dedicated to exploring video game art and known for its Smashified series.

Eurogamer Newscast: February's Nintendo Direct Digested

The team has created gorgeously detailed environments for both narrative scenes and exploration, and hints at what the turn-based combat could look like too.

It took over two years to produce the video, which was released to celebrate the channel's seventh anniversary. "It is quite possibly the largest fan production we will ever produce," reads the YouTube description.

Speaking to IGN, illustrator Omni Jacala explained the trailer was conceived in 2015 and was originally intended as a tribute for the 15th anniversary of the original game.

The team was inspired by game creator Shigesato Itoi's ability to "craft beautiful stories within the constraints of the limited hardware at his disposal".

"The stories definitely speak to themes of family, friendship, coming of age-things that often have a profound impact on those who play it. The many let's players who have played the game can certainly speak to that," said Jacala.

"On top of that, I think that the original games being in that sort of top-down, classic RPG style makes it necessary for players to use their imaginations to fill in the gaps. And that's not to discount Itoi's writing at all, but something about primitive graphics leaves room for the imagination to elevate the experience above what we see on the surface."

Mother 3 was never released in the West, likely owing to controversies in its story. However, the release of Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings on Nintendo Switch Online has sparked renewed interest in the series. Even the producer of Mother 3 said he'd love to see an English localisation.

Watch the video below.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about Mother 3

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

New York Times deletes rude words from Wordle's dictionary

NSFW.

52

Team17 exec promises change following last week's report

"Action has to be taken."

23

The Gunk coming to PC and Steam, gets new photo mode on Xbox

Picture this.

12

Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Lego revealed

That's Aloy of bricks.

12

Mario Kart 8 DLC courses will be playable online, even if you don't own them

Go for gold.

7

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store