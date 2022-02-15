February's next Xbox Game Pass additions detailed

Microsoft has detailed its Xbox Game Pass additions for the second half of February, including the highly-anticipated launch of Total War: Warhammer 3 on PC, available through Game Pass on day one.

It's a PC-heavy couple of weeks, with the arrival of Alice: Madness Returns via EA Play, Galactic Civilisations 3 and Robo Quest for PC, too.

Console owners can get sporty with Madden 22 via EA Play and Super Mega Baseball 3 - plus Lawn Mowing Simulator, which should be a sport.

Finally, the brilliant Mass Effect: Legendary Edition also turns up on cloud, so you can calibrate your conversations with everyone's favourite turian wherever you go.

Speaking of cloud, six more games now have touch controls: Dreamscaper, Firewatch, Lake, The Pedestrian, plus Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month are Hypnospace Outlaw, Killer Queen Black, Stealth Inc 2 and Touhou Luna Nights. On 1st March, the original Titanfall will be removed from EA Play, following its delisting from digital stores back in December.

Here's the rundown of new additions:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud) - 15th February

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Console) - 17th February

Madden 22 (Console and PC) - 17th February

Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC) - 17th February

Roboquest (PC) - 22nd February

Galactic Civilisations 3 (PC) - 24th February

Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) - 24th February

Alice: Madness Returns (PC) - 28th February

