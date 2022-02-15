February's next Xbox Game Pass additions detailed

Total War: Warhammer 3! Alice! Lawn Mowing! Madden!

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 15 February 2022

Microsoft has detailed its Xbox Game Pass additions for the second half of February, including the highly-anticipated launch of Total War: Warhammer 3 on PC, available through Game Pass on day one.

It's a PC-heavy couple of weeks, with the arrival of Alice: Madness Returns via EA Play, Galactic Civilisations 3 and Robo Quest for PC, too.

Console owners can get sporty with Madden 22 via EA Play and Super Mega Baseball 3 - plus Lawn Mowing Simulator, which should be a sport.

Finally, the brilliant Mass Effect: Legendary Edition also turns up on cloud, so you can calibrate your conversations with everyone's favourite turian wherever you go.

Speaking of cloud, six more games now have touch controls: Dreamscaper, Firewatch, Lake, The Pedestrian, plus Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month are Hypnospace Outlaw, Killer Queen Black, Stealth Inc 2 and Touhou Luna Nights. On 1st March, the original Titanfall will be removed from EA Play, following its delisting from digital stores back in December.

Here's the rundown of new additions:

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud) - 15th February
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Console) - 17th February
  • Madden 22 (Console and PC) - 17th February
  • Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC) - 17th February
  • Roboquest (PC) - 22nd February
  • Galactic Civilisations 3 (PC) - 24th February
  • Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) - 24th February
  • Alice: Madness Returns (PC) - 28th February

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (14)

More about Total War: Warhammer 3

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

New York Times deletes rude words from Wordle's dictionary

NSFW.

53

Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Lego revealed

That's Aloy of bricks.

36

Team17 exec promises change following last week's report

"Action has to be taken."

28

Nintendo currently uninterested in building a metaverse

New horizons.

25

Mario Kart 8 DLC courses will be playable online, even if you don't own them

Go for gold.

14

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (14)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store