CrossfireX producer apologises for state of the game

The executive producer of CrossfireX has issued an apology for the state the game is currently in.

Sooro Boo, or Mr Boo as he's known, published a developer update listing improvements to the game following launch issues, including players being unable to access its campaign content on Game Pass.

That's on top of match connection issues for its multiplayer that have since been fixed.

"It's clear that we have inadvertently disappointed many of our players and fans that have stuck with us for a long time," said Boo.

"You mean everything to us and I felt that you deserved more than just a simple patch note, which is why I wanted to take this opportunity to personally apologise for the current state of the game, take you through exactly how we plan to address the issues and ultimately ask for a chance to make it all up to you."

However, the update does list three major improvements.

An issue with controller sensitivity is set to be fixed earlier than previously planned. The issue is due to the game's strong recoil, which will be slightly lessened along with a stronger aim assist.

"Stronger recoil and learning to control it has been a classic hallmark of the Crossfire franchise and we see it as part of the fun," said Boo. "Having said that, if these difficulties prove to be too much and act as a detriment to the overall enjoyment of the game, we'll continue to engage with our players and continue to finetune - provided that it doesn't water down the fun of the Crossfire experience too much."

There will also be balance improvements for the Boogieman character, as well as fixing an issue with the CAR-4 gun.

"There will always be bugs and various issues when it comes to video games, but we felt that CrossfireX's current issues had to do more with the core fundamentals of the game and that it felt like we've betrayed the trust of our players," said Boo.

"There is simply no excuse for this, which is why I wanted to make a personal apology and explain exactly what the issues are and how we plan to overcome them."