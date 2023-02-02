Alan Wake developer's Crossfire campaign among latest Xbox Game Pass departures

Microsoft has listed the latest six titles set to leave its Xbox Game Pass subscription, which will include Alan Wake and Control developer Remedy's Crossfire X: Operation Catalyst campaign.

CrossfireX joined Xbox Game Pass exactly a year ago. 12 months on, its time is now up, alongside fellow February 2022 additions Besiege, Infernax, Skul: The Hero Slayer and The Last Kids on Earth.

Remedy's work on Crossfire X marked a departure for the studio best known for its spooky atmospheric shooters, as it formed part of the larger Crossfire title developed by Korean studio Smilegate. Martin dubbed it "smart dumb FPS action".

Digital Foundry takes a look at Remedy's CrossfireX campaign.

Also getting the chop this month is Recompile, a hacker fantasy 3D Metroidvania, which we've written positively about in the past.

Bertie meanwhile described Skul: The Hero Slayer as "like Hades in 2D" and a bit of a cracker, if you fancy giving it a go before it disappears.

All six games are expected to leave Xbox Game Pass on 16th February, so you still have two weeks to try them out.