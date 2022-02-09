Uncharted movie director reveals his next gig is a Jak and Daxter film

Just days after Tom Holland says he'd love to play Jak.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 February 2022

Ruben Fleischer, the director of Sony's upcoming live-action Uncharted movie, has revealed he's currently in the throes of adapting another beloved PlayStation property for the big screen - so if you've ever wished for a Jak and Daxter movie, today is your lucky day.

Speaking to Digital Trends during a promotional tour for the Uncharted film - which finally releases on 11th February in the UK following a troubled development spanning multiple directors and lasting well over a decade - Fleischer revealed, "I'm actually working on Jak and Daxter, a version of that, for PlayStation, which I think would be really cool to bring to life".

Jak and Daxter is, perhaps, an odd title to adapt on the face of it, given that there hasn't been a new entry in the Naughty-Dog-developed series since 2009's The Lost Frontier, but there's no denying the games' bold, breezy, and already strongly cinematic aesthetic has plenty of family friendly appeal that would comfortably lend itself to the big screen.

Uncharted movie - Plane Fight Scene.

Curiously, Fleischer's latest revelation follows comments by actor Tom Holland - who stars as a young Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted film - saying he'd love to play Jak in "a really weird and dark" live-action version of Jak and Daxter if another video game adaptation was in his future. Time will tell if that's mere coincidence or something more.

A Jak and Daxter movie would join the ever-growing line-up of TV shows and films based on PlayStation hits that Sony has greenlit in recent times, including the imminent Uncharted movie, a Last of Us television series, and even a live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal.

Last year, GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb suggested the Twisted Metal project - which is reported to launch alongside a new game in the series - represented a "broadening" of Sony's first-party games strategy as it sought to align releases with its numerous movie and television projects. That being the case, perhaps we'll finally see a new Jak and Daxter video game too.

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

