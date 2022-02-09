Latest Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer debuts Mouthful Mode

Snackie Chan.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 9 February 2022

A new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land was unveiled at today's Nintendo Direct, and the pink puffball has a new trick up his sleeve - Mouthful Mode.

This mode will allow Kirby to inhale and then embody everyday objects around him during his quest to save the imprisoned Waddle Dees. Yes, this means Kirby will be able to inhale a car, and then corporally drive around the environment. He will also be able to inhale vending machines, and then use its contents to attack his foes.

But that's not all. Kirby will also be able to use his new ability to inhale traffic cones, light bulbs and more. Each inhalation will bring Kirby a new ability, with some helping players traverse the Forgotten Land, and others being used for attacks. The full and delightful trailer can be watched below.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be launching for the Nintendo Switch on 25th March, with preorders available now on the Nintendo eShop.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Related

Phil Spencer wants Xbox console-exclusive Starfield to be played by even more people than Skyrim

"Can we really make these games... reach more players than they've ever seen before?"

130

Microsoft commits to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation "beyond the existing agreement and into the future"

Alongside "other popular Activision Blizzard titles".

88

PUBG creator Krafton is getting into NFTs

Yep, another one.

46

Watch a snippet of Horizon Forbidden West running on base PS4

'Allo Aloy.

29

Ubisoft reportedly has a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game in the works

Based around Valhalla character Basim.

23

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store