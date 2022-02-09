Latest Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer debuts Mouthful Mode

A new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land was unveiled at today's Nintendo Direct, and the pink puffball has a new trick up his sleeve - Mouthful Mode.

This mode will allow Kirby to inhale and then embody everyday objects around him during his quest to save the imprisoned Waddle Dees. Yes, this means Kirby will be able to inhale a car, and then corporally drive around the environment. He will also be able to inhale vending machines, and then use its contents to attack his foes.

But that's not all. Kirby will also be able to use his new ability to inhale traffic cones, light bulbs and more. Each inhalation will bring Kirby a new ability, with some helping players traverse the Forgotten Land, and others being used for attacks. The full and delightful trailer can be watched below.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be launching for the Nintendo Switch on 25th March, with preorders available now on the Nintendo eShop.