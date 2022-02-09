Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is coming on the 8th of April

Oh, this is nice! Nintendo's used its latest Direct to slap a date on Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The bundling of two classic tactical battlers will be hitting Switch on 8th of April, with pre-orders available now on the Nintendo eShop.

Re-Boot Camp includes both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Both are absolute classics - brightly coloured turn-based gems that are fiercely replayable. The remake has a chunky 3D art style that a lot of people find hard to love, but it's not the only new element, by the sounds of things. Nintendo also announced that the COs will now be voiced, you'll be able to fast-forward gameplay and reset moves, and there are a handful of additional modes too.

The War Room offers the chase for high-scores, which sounds like lovely end-game fun. Custom maps can be created and shared in the Design Room. There's also local and online multiplayer.

Whatever you think of the art - I am sure I will get used to it - these are two games that a lot of us still have in fairly regular rotation on battered old GBA Micros. Can't wait to see them on the Switch.