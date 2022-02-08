Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis plays a Space Marine in upcoming strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, due out on PC on 5th May, is an XCOM-style strategy game starring the Grey Knights, a mysterious Chapter of Space Marines who go up against the Death Guard and the putrid forces of Chaos god Nurgle.

Serkis, who famously played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies, provides the voice of Vardan Kai, a Grand Master and Steward of the Armoury. You can see and hear Serkis' in-game character in the video below:

Kai appears in the Daemonhunters campaign to advise players from the Grey Knights' citadel on Titan. He responds to requisition requests for additional reinforcements, mastercrafted armour and weaponry to support the Space Marine's campaign.

Here's a quote from Serkis on the role:

"Vardan Kai is a Grand Master, he is a very authoritarian leader, and he doesn't suffer fools. He has a strong dislike for those he feels he can't trust, and doesn't show a lot of emotion, but throughout the game he's building a 'master and pupil' relationship with the player. His personality will definitely keep players on their toes."

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is in development at Complex Games, and is published by Elite maker Frontier. It's a turn-based strategy game in which you control a squad of Grey Knights Space Marines who fight to stop the spread of the Bloom, a galaxy-spanning daemonic plague.

The Grey Knights have a mobile base of operations called the Baleful Edict, and it's here that players decide which planets to save or leave to the Bloom. The longer players leave a planet to wither under the influence of the Bloom, the more dangerous combat missions there become as different 'strains' of the plague take hold.