Konami confirms Mason Greenwood dropped from football games

"Konami condemns violence of any kind."

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 7 February 2022

Konami has confirmed Mason Greenwood has been removed from its football games.

Greenwood, the Manchester United player, was arrested on 30th January on suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Konami confirmed his removal until further notice.

"In light of the serious allegations made against Mason Greenwood, the player will be removed from our football titles until further notice.

"Specifically for PES 2021 on mobile, users cannot newly obtain the player, but existing owners are unaffected.

"Konami condemns violence of any kind. While police inquiries are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Greenwood has also been dropped from EA's FIFA 22. A statement from EA to the Manchester Evening News states: "Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft."

Manchester United said it did "not condone violence of any kind", and confirmed Greenwood would not be returning to training or to play matches until further notice.

Konami is responsible for the PES series of football games and its new eFootball game, which was delayed until spring 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about eFootball

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

FIFA Ultimate Team traders say they're being targeted by hackers who are clearing their accounts of FIFA Points and coins

UPDATE: EA says it's investigating.

44

WWE 2K22 details, including the cover, allegedly leak online

The lord works in Mysterio ways.

28

Grid Legends drops new Story Mode video teaser

And the story mode is called "Driven to Glory".

16

MLB The Show 22 is a PlayStation game for Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Bat an eyelid.

15

EA confirms FIFA Ultimate Team trader accounts hacked

"We know we must do better."

11

You may also enjoy...

Feature | The big interview: EA, FIFA and loot boxes

"Kids should not be spending in our game."

218

Liverpool star quits FIFA 22 tournament early to play real-life match, scores after just 97 seconds, does gamer celebration

Sprint button.

10

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

35

Feature | eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch

Nuts.

96

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

66

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (0)

Comments for this article are now closed. Thanks for taking part!

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store