Sony set to help Bungie expand franchises into TV and films

A new destiny.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 3 February 2022

Bungie wants to develop its franchises outside of gaming - and Sony looks set to help.

Earlier this week Sony announced it was buying the Destiny developer for $3.6bn, while Bungie promised its games would remain multiplatform.

Now, in an earnings call Q&A, Sony exec Hiroki Totoki was asked what benefits Bungie would receive from Sony. The answer: multi-dimensional support.

If not exclusivity, what does Sony get from buying Bungie? It's the Eurogamer Newscast!

"[It's] not just for [the] gaming area, but the multi-using of IP and merchandising of IP - like a game title maybe put into movies," said Totoki, transcribed by IGN.

"Bungie want to nurture the IP they have in a multi-dimensional manner, and that's their hope. For that, we believe we can help that - we have [Sony] Pictures and [Sony] Music, and Bungie can leverage our platform so that their IP can flourish and grow big."

This is, of course, in addition to hiring and employee retention. It has emerged Sony will spend $1.2bn over several years in order to keep Bungie staff at the studio.

There's already been much speculation as to how the Destiny brand could grow. Last year Bungie began hiring for a new senior executive to drive Destiny into new categories like TV, films, books, and comics.

It seems that Sony could make that a reality.

For Sony, it's planning to launch ten new live service games, of which Bungie are likely offering a new project.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (12)

Games in this article

Destiny

Destiny 2

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Video game composers have music sold as NFTs without permission

HitPiece platform under fire.

77

Nintendo Switch has now outsold Wii

And the PS1.

61

Star Citizen will limit its roadmap, as "passionate" players are getting upset over delays

"Rather than continuing to display release projections that carry a high percentage chance of moving."

38

Switch "in the middle of its lifecycle", Nintendo says

Does that mean we are due a midlife crisis?

32

Nintendo uninterested in chasing Microsoft and Sony's acquisition frenzy

"People who don't possess Nintendo DNA in our group would not be a plus."

19

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

3

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (12)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store