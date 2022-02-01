Resident Evil 4 VR update adds accessibility options for comfort

An update for Resident Evil 4 VR on Oculus Quest 2 adds more accessibility options.

The game's first post-launch update aims to make the game more comfortable to play, rather than adding new content.

Protagonist Leon Kennedy can now be steered using hand movements, which can be assigned to either the left or right controller.

In addition, waist and chest height parameters can now be adjusted to suit your needs.

Lastly, the update adds the ability to change the colour of your laser sight, something that was available in the PC version of the game using mods.

Players eager for new content will need to wait for the Mercenaries mode that's set to be added to the game later this year.

There's no suggestion today's update changes any of the content edits previously made to the game, which cut out several lines of dialogue.

The VR release of Resident Evil 4 is a "wonderful way to revisit a classic," said Ian, who's a big fan of Armature's remake.