GTA: Vice City leads new PlayStation Now games

A rockstar addition.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 31 January 2022

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City leads new additions to PlayStation Now in February.

Rockstar's ode to the 80s was part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Remastered Collection and will now be added to PlayStation Now as a standalone game.

Three other games will be added to Sony's service.

Firstly, there's Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, a tycoon game where players manage a factory floor of workers and production lines.

Secondly, there's strategy game Through The Darkest Times where players lead a resistance group in 1933's Berlin.

Lastly, puzzle co-op game Death Squared that promises "party chaos" with its block-pushing conundrums.

More details can be found on the PlayStation Blog.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Ubisoft's beleaguered battle-royale game Hyper Scape is shutting down in April

A little over 18 months after launch.

32

Dying Light 2 getting free PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

But no cross-generation play "at launch".

26

Microsoft reportedly developing Monster Hunter style co-op game

A certain affinity to Capcom's work.

25

GTA: Trilogy physical version coming to Switch next month

Better late than never.

24

Saber Interactive's Evil Dead game has been delayed again

Now arriving in May.

15

You may also enjoy...

Review | Battlefield 2042 review - DICE's magic FPS formula gets spread too thin

All-out snorefare.

83

You can get Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass - or buy it for £55

Truth and requisition.

112

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

73

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store