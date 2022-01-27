Platform adventure Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is next week's free Epic Store game

With mech shooter Daemon X Machina free this week. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 27 January 2022

Free games! It's hard to pass up on such an offer. In Epic's bid to steal market share from Steam, the Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer has been continuously giving away games since the launch of its Game Store.

Right on schedule, Epic has announced next week's free title: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

The 2.5D platform adventure was released in 2019 as a spin-off from the 2017 original. Tom called the Eurogamer recommended game "a far more polished game than the studio's predecessor" in his review.

Epic also launched its Lunar New Year sale today which lasts until 10th February. There are discounts of up to 75 percent off on a sizeable number of games and add-ons, including 50 percent off Hitman 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Amazon also announced next month's free games for Prime users, which you can read more on here.

