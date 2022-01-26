Awesome sim KartKraft leaves Early Access today

Kart blanche. 

News by Martin Robinson, Editor-in-chief
Updated on 26 January 2022

KartKraft, the highly acclaimed sim that was so good Motorsport Games went and bought it all up and set up a new Australian studio for some of the team at original developer Black Delta, is finally leaving early access and having its full launch today.

Having first hit Steam in 2018, Motorsport Games moved in on KartKraft last year, and the full release will see some 10 laser-scanned tracks, 20 kart manufacturers and plenty by way of mod support. It's also one of the better racing experiences you can get in VR, so is worth a punt if you prefer your driving games a bit more immersive.

KartKraft is part of Motorsport Games ever-expanding slate of offerings, with official BTCC and Le Mans games still on the horizon. It's also by some margin the best of its current offerings, and is well worth a punt if you want a more grounded brand of motorsport action.

Now, if only they'd hurry up and add Rye House so I can relive those glorious few laps when I was able to keep Lewis Hamilton at bay when I was a kid.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Editor-in-chief

Martin is Eurogamer's editor-in-chief. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Related

Crysis 4 image appears ahead of official announcement

UPDATE: Crytek reveals first teaser, still "early" in development.

31

Don't worry, Miyamoto doesn't like Navi either

Hey, listen!

17

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reports spark fan concern over what may be left behind

"Completely new game" said to ditch last-gen consoles.

13

Resident Evil 4 HD fan-made remaster coming next month

Nothing Wong here.

12

Feature | Vampire Survivors really has those frantic Geometry Wars thrills

Mega bite.

3

You may also enjoy...

Awesome sim KartKraft leaves Early Access today

Kart blanche.

Recommended | Pokémon Legends: Arceus review - budget bare-minimum, or the series' purest form?

Pocket Monster Hunter.

1

Digital Foundry | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 review: the cheapest RTX card yet impresses

80-90% RTX 2060 performance for 75% of the price.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

2

Don't worry, Miyamoto doesn't like Navi either

Hey, listen!

17

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store