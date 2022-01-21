Free official Humankind mod and map make history a little more sci-fi

Amplitude's Endless series crossover out now.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 21 January 2022

If you've been enjoying Amplitude Studios' 4X strategy game Humankind but have a hankering for something a little more alternative in your historical timeline, you might like to cast your gaze in the direction of the developer's newly released official Endless mod and map.

As its name suggests, Humankind's Endless mod takes its cue from Amplitude's long-running series of Endless games, which to date include Dungeon of the Endless, Endless Space and its sequel, and Endless Legends - not to mention a huge number of accompanying expansions.

Each of these game slots somewhere in the expansive Endless universe timeline - a giddying chronology of events charting numerous factions and their relationship with the planet Auriga - and Humankind's new Endless mod brings a touch of that epic saga to Earth as history unfolds.

Humankind - Official Endless Mod Trailer.

In total, Amplitude has infused Humankind with 32 new Endless-themed narrative events, 30 new illustrations, two new civics, two new technologies, one new curiosity, one new district, two new national projects, and one new artificial wonder. And if you manage to get through a game with the mod enabled, you'll unlock the Horatio avatar to do with as you please.

Alongside the mod, Amplitude has also released a special Endless-themed map for Humankind in conjunction with Piotrek "PangolinAdvisor" Figarski, this one whisking the 4X action to the fabled planet Auriga for a spot of what-if and away from Earth for the very first time.

"In the Endless universe, Auriga is doomed to an icy death, with varied factions battling for survival and dominance across its surface," explains the developer. "But what if humankind had developed on Auriga instead? How would history play out on its geography, albeit a less fantastical version?".

Both freebies arrive as part of Amplitude's annual Amplified event, which includes significant discounts on all of its titles across Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Dungeon of the Endless

Endless Legend

Endless Space

Endless Space 2

Humankind

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Dev of upcoming Dune RTS went for "cartoonish" art style so looking at a desert planet for hours on end isn't boring

Shifting sands.

49

Microsoft appears to be testing Age of Empires 4 for Xbox

Khan you believe it.

30

Ubisoft's long-delayed new Settlers game will be sharing "some news" in January

Fans can also register "for a chance to play".

26

Digital board game Pandemic has been removed from sale "for a multitude of reasons" Asmosdee "cannot disclose"

"Withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice."

21

Players refuse to restock frontline of wartime MMO Foxhole in protest over state of game

Entrenched position.

16

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Beast Breaker review: smart, heart-warming strategy reminiscent of Peggle

A mouseketeer's adventure.

12

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

15

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

224

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store